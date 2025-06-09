KUANTAN: Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have extended their condolences to the families of the victims involved in the fatal road crash involving Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students in Gerik, Perak.

Their Majesties expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss of lives and prayed that the souls of the deceased be blessed and placed among the righteous.

“May the bereaved families be granted strength and perseverance in facing this immense hardship,” read a message posted on the official Facebook page of the Pahang Royal Household.

Their Majesties also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured and currently receiving treatment.

Earlier, Bernama reported that 15 UPSI students were killed in the crash, which involved the bus and a multi-purpose vehicle at KM53 of the East–West Highway near Tasik Banding, in the early hours of the morning.