SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has expressed sadness and disappointment over the rise in fraudulent haj travel packages affecting Muslims in the country.

His Royal Highness said it was especially disheartening that those exploiting the situation were Muslims themselves, who were willing to deceive their fellow believers for personal gain.

In this regard, His Royal Highness decreed that stern action be taken against any individual or travel agency offering haj packages that take advantage of and deceive Muslims.

Sultan Sharafuddin said this in a post on the Selangor Royal Office’s Facebook page, in which His Royal Highness and the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, extended Hari Raya Aidiladha greetings to Muslims across Malaysia.

Sultan Sharafuddin also called on Muslims to uphold the sanctity of the haj by ensuring that all arrangements are made through licensed and recognised agents and companies authorised by the authorities to manage haj and umrah affairs.

At the same time, Their Royal Highnesses prayed that Malaysian pilgrims would be granted a mabrur haj and return home safely.

According to the statement, the Sultan and the Tengku Permaisuri also hoped that this Aidiladha would inspire all Muslims to be grateful for Allah’s blessings and to perform the sacrificial rites to help the poor, as well as reflect on the plight of the less fortunate.