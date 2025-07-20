Sultan Selangor joins KITA Run at Pantai Kelanang

BANTING: Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, and Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Norashikin took part in the KITA X Pesta Kelaut@Pantai Kelanang 2025 Run today.

The royal couple arrived at 7.30 am and were greeted by Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

The event saw over 1,000 participants competing in two categories: a five-kilometre (km) and a three-kilometre (km) run. Sultan Sharafuddin flagged off the race before joining the participants.

Before departing, the royal couple visited exhibition booths set up by government agencies and local entrepreneurs.

They also watched the Pertandingan Sukan Rakyat Pesta Kelaut 2025, featuring traditional games such as pillow fighting, slippery pole climbing, beach tug of war, and coconut bowling. - Bernama