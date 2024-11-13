Sulu claim to take action against Sabah is senseless - Azalina

KUALA LUMPUR: The claim by the Sulu Group, suggesting they are free to take action against Sabah, including potentially leasing it to countries like China or the Philippines, is senseless.

Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), reaffirmed that as a sovereign nation that gained independence in 1957, Malaysia will oppose this claim, as Sabah is an integral part of the country.

Azalina was responding to a report yesterday in which Paul Cohen, the lead lawyer for the Sulu Group, described Malaysia’s victory in the French Supreme Court as a “self-defeating” ruling, and argued that his clients are now free to take action against Sabah.

“We have the Cobolt Commission and the Referendum, so what he (Cohen) is saying doesn’t make sense to me. But as a lawyer, he has the right to say it. If he believes his clients have a case, that’s his perspective.

“But my response is: just try, we will fight it,” she told reporters after launching the 2024 Kuala Lumpur Forum on International Arbitration today.

However, Azalina said the government will decide whether to seek reimbursement for legal fees, court-related travel expenses, and other costs once the entire case concerning the Sulu group’s claim is concluded.

Earlier, the media reported that Cohen said his clients are now pursuing action against Sabah, including the possibility of leasing it to China or the Philippines.

Cohen is claiming that the decision by Dr. Gonzalo Stampa previously was intended to compensate the Sulu heirs for relinquishing their purported ‘rights’ over Sabah, valued at nearly USD15 billion.

However, with the annulment of that decision, Cohen is contending that the Sulu group is now free to take action against Sabah, either by leasing it to another country or managing their rights without any restrictions.