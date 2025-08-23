Sumud Carnival VR experience brings Gaza ground zero to visitors

KUALA LUMPUR: Virtual reality technology at the Sumud Nusantara Carnival 2025 enables visitors to intimately experience the suffering and destruction endured by Gaza’s population.

The interactive 3D Gaza Time Tunnel exhibition at Dataran Merdeka has moved many attendees to tears through its ground zero simulation.

Visitor Zuhaine Zulkarnain described the heartbreaking experience as crucial for understanding Palestinian hardship.

“It’s heartbreaking. I really encourage people to come and experience it themselves so they can learn Gaza’s history from the beginning. I think it’s important for people to understand their struggle,” she told Bernama.

Foreign tourists joined continuous crowds at the special exhibition tent throughout the three-day event.

Cheong Wing Kit from Petaling Jaya specifically attended to witness Gaza’s conflict through virtual reality.

“Through this VR experience, I saw bleeding children, fires and destroyed buildings. It’s very sad. People who want to better understand the history of Islam and the conflict in Gaza should come here,” he said.

Twelve-year-old Mohd Rafif Paisel attended with his family from Hulu Langat to demonstrate solidarity with Gaza.

The exhibition features original Gaza artefacts including currency, manuscripts and special collections brought to Malaysia.

The Malaysian Islamic Consultative Council and Cinta Gaza Malaysia jointly organised the carnival under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s patronage.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and other federal ministers support the event alongside religious and territorial leaders.

A Freedom marketplace sells Gaza-made products with proceeds returning to support the local community.

Daily family activities include colouring contests, sports and stage performances from 10 am until midnight.

Tomorrow’s programme culminates with the Sumud Nusantara Declaration launch and a special prime ministerial address symbolising Malaysian solidarity with Palestine. – Bernama