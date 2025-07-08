Sungai Korok tragedy: Govt plans guardrails and street lights

JERLUN: The government is considering installing guardrails and street lights along Jalan Sungai Korok in Jitra following a tragic accident that killed six family members.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed the proposal after receiving a briefing from the Public Works Department (JKR).

Ahmad Zahid, who also chairs the Cabinet Committee on Road Safety and Traffic Congestion, said discussions with JKR will focus on improving infrastructure. “We will discuss with JKR the installation of guardrails along the riverbank, and I will make efforts to have street lights installed in that area as well as other poorly lit locations,“ he told reporters.

The tragedy occurred last Saturday when a car carrying Mohamad Azim Izat Ishak, 32, his wife Nurul Hidayah Khadijah Razman Efendi, 31, and their four children plunged into Sungai Korok. The eldest daughter, Putri Qisya Nur Izzat, 12, survived and will be supported by Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) for her education.

Ahmad Zahid assured that Putri Qisya will receive full assistance, including placement at a MARA Junior Science College (MRSM) next year. “God willing, MRSM is ready to accept her next year, and her grandmother has agreed. All necessary assistance will be provided,“ he said. - Bernama