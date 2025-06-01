Surau fire sparks call for wiring inspections in Kesidang

MELAKA: The management committee of surau and mosques in the Kesidang state constituency have been urged to inspect wiring systems, especially in facilities over a decade old, as a safety precaution.

Kesidang assemblyman Allex Seah Shoo Chin said the move aims to prevent short circuits, which could cause fire and endanger worshippers and the surrounding community.

“If new electrical equipment, such as air conditioners, is added, management must ensure the existing electrical system can handle the load.

“There have been cases of surau fires in this constituency due to short circuits and we hope to avoid similar incidents by taking early safety measures,” he told reporters after visiting Surau Al-Amin in Taman Limbongan Permai, which caught fire early today.

Seah said he would inform state executive councillor for Education, Higher Education and Religious Affairs Datuk Rahmad Mariman about the matter and push for funds to repair the surau.

Meanwhile, Surau Al-Amin chairman Markarrol Mohd Fathil said the 17-year-old surau, which can accommodate up to 400 congregants, suffered damage to its main prayer area in the 4 am blaze.

“The surau will likely remain closed for safety reasons until repairs are completed. Worshippers can use nearby surau and mosques in the meantime.

“However, we hope the repairs can be expedited, as this surau also serves as a venue for religious programmes for children and women,” he said.

The Melaka Fire and Rescue Department, in a statement, said they received an emergency call at 5 am, and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services vehicle with nine personnel from the Melaka Tengah station was dispatched to the scene.

They arrived within four minutes and found about 50 per cent of the surau’s roof was on fire. No casualties were reported.