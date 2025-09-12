Surau Nurul Haq receives RM170,000 donation after hearse theft incident

KULAI: Various agencies have contributed a total of RM170,000 to Surau Nurul Haq in Kampung Sayong 1 following the theft and subsequent damage of its hearse in a road crash on September 4.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar announced that the assistance includes RM100,000 from Lembaga Tabung Haji, RM50,000 from the Taqwa Foundation of the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council, and RM20,000 from the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YaPEIM).

He confirmed that the donations will fund the purchase of a new hearse for residents of Kampung Sayong 1 and Kampung Sayong 2.

“The incident involving the stolen hearse, which was later damaged in an accident, has touched many hearts,” he said during the cheque presentation ceremony at Surau Nurul Haq.

Mohd Na’im also acknowledged Deputy Communications Minister and Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching’s initial contribution of RM15,000 and QR Oyes Sdn Bhd’s donation of RM5,000 to assist the surau.

He specified that YaPEIM’s RM20,000 donation is specifically allocated for the surau’s management programmes, including community and religious activities.

Teo Nie Ching expressed gratitude for the federal government’s response, describing the donation as demonstrating commitment to addressing grassroots issues.

“This is a very generous donation, and we did not expect the minister to come all the way to personally deliver it,” she stated.

Kulai police had previously reported that the Toyota Hiace van, acquired for use as a hearse, was stolen by a 21-year-old suspect between 1 am and 2 am on September 4.

The suspect later crashed the stolen vehicle into a lorry while fleeing on Jalan Skudai at approximately 2.30 am, sustaining only minor injuries in the accident.

The van had been obtained from a government department through property disposal processes in December last year and had not yet been used for transporting bodies. – Bernama