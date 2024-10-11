Suspect with 37 past criminal records held over grocery store robbery

BUTTERWORTH: Police have arrested a local man suspected of being involved in robbing a Pakistani national at a grocery store in Tasek Gelugor on Nov 4.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Anuar Abdul Rahman said the 30-something suspect was detained in the Tasek Gelugor area on Friday.

“The police have also successfully seized the stolen items from the grocery store, as well as stolen motorcycle components and drugs in his possession,“ he said in a statement last night.

He added that checks revealed the suspect had 30 prior criminal records and seven drug-related offences and also wanted for breaching police supervision conditions in Langgar, near Alor Setar, Kedah.

The suspect is now remanded for six days, starting yesterday, for further investigations under Section 379A of the Penal Code and Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Anuar also appealed to the public to come forward with any information related to the case and contact the investigating officer, Inspector Muhamad Ikram Zulkifli, at 04-576 2222 (extension 2275), or any nearby police station to assist the investigation.

Last Tuesday, a video of the robbery at a grocery store, where a machete was used, went viral and following the incident, police reported they were looking for a man to assist in the investigation.