Suspected snatch thief beaten to death in Cheras

KUALA LUMPUR: A man believed to be a foreigner died after being beaten by members of the public while allegedly attempting to rob a female kindergarten teacher in Batu 9, Cheras. The incident occurred on Tuesday, prompting an emergency call to the Kajang district police at 11.10 am.

Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof confirmed that officers from the Batu 9 Cheras Police Station arrived to find the suspect unconscious and severely injured. Medical personnel later pronounced him dead at the scene.

“The suspect, approximately 160 centimetres tall, wore a black T-shirt and shorts and had no identification documents,“ Naazron said. A post-mortem conducted the same day listed the cause of death as “Pending Laboratory Analysis.”

Police arrested eight local men aged between 22 and 72 later that evening to assist in the investigation. All suspects have been remanded for six days, from July 23 to 28. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or 30 to 40 years’ imprisonment, with a minimum of 12 strokes if not sentenced to death.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Investigating Officer ASP Ong Eng Yew at 012-696 6849 or the nearest police station. - Bernama