Syariah Court Assistant Registrar charged with cheating

KANGAR: A Syariah Court Assistant Registrar pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of cheating a couple of RM3,000 for legal service.

Mohd Azizi Othman, 46, was charged with deceiving the couple into believing that he could help them obtain legal service for a child verification application at the Kangar Syariah High Court, prompting the victims to hand over RM3,000 to him.

He was charged with committing the offence at the Kangar Syariah Court Assistant Registrar’s Room here on March 17, 2021.

The charge, under Section 417 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum prison sentence of five years or a fine or both if convicted.

The court allowed Mohd Azizi bail of RM8,000 with one surety and also ordered him to report to the nearest police station every month and to not intimidate the witnesses.

The court set April 24 for mention for the submission of relevant documents.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Fariz Abdul Hamid while Mohd Azizi was represented by lawyers Zuhair Ahmad Zakuan and Mohamad Alif Farhan Mohamad Supian.