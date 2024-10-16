Syndicate bringing in foreigners among issues in Parliament on Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR: The syndicate involved in bringing in foreigners using a ‘counter setting’ method, allegedly orchestrated by enforcement agency personnel at the country’s air entry points, is among the topics to be discussed in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Papers published on the Parliament website, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bharu) will pose a question to the Home Minister, concerning the government’s strict measures related to this issue, during the oral question and answer session.

Another important query will come from Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH-Ledang), who seeks an update on efforts to enhance students’ digital skills, particularly regarding equipment shortages in rural schools.

Hassan Saad (PN-Baling) is also expected to question the Education Minister about the reasons behind student absenteeism from the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations, and the measures in place to prevent further dropouts from the education system.

Following the question and answer session, the Dewan Rakyat will continue its debate on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024, which aims to lower the age limit for applying for citizenship by registration from 21 to 18 years.

The Third Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament will run for 35 days, concluding on Dec 12.