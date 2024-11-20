T’ganu floods: Number of evacuees rises to 2,765

KUALA TERENGGANU: The flood situation in Terengganu has deteriorated, with the number of evacuees in five districts rising to 2,765 as of 8 am today from 212 last night.

The Terengganu Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said the victims from 603 families have been moved to 14 temporary relief centres (PPS) in five districts.

Kemaman is the worst-hit district with 2,584 people from 554 families housed in five PPS, followed by Hulu Terengganu with 94 evacuees (25 families) in six PPS.

In Setiu, 69 people (19 families) are at one PPS, while 13 victims (four families) in Marang have been relocated to another PPS.

Dungun became the latest district to be affected by the floods, with five members of a family sheltering in a PPS.

Meanwhile, according to https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, the water level at Sungai Tumpat in Kampung Baru Kemasik, Kemaman, has surpassed the warning level.

Four other rivers, namely Sungai Tebak at Jambatan Tebak, Kemaman; Sungai Marang at Jambatan Pengkalan Berangan, Marang; Sungai Nerus at Kampung Bukit Setiu, Setiu; and Sungai Terengganu at Rumah Pam Pulau Bahagia (F1), Kuala Terengganu, are at alert levels.

On Thursday, the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre issued an early flood warning for coastal areas in Kelantan, Pahang, eastern Johor and the entire state of Terengganu from Nov 18 to 21.