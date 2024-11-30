T’ganu JBPM still able to handle flood situation

KUALA BERANG: The Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department’s (JBPM) existing resources are still sufficient to handle the current flood situation in the state.

Its director, Hassan ‘As’ari Omar said the department has yet to request assistance from the JBPM headquarters in Putrajaya to deploy aid to Terengganu.

“Looking at the trend (of flood victims), it is indeed rising. However, we can still manage with the current manpower and assets. The situation is under control for now but we cannot predict how things might change tonight or tomorrow.

“Should the flood worsen significantly, it is likely that we will request additional assistance,” he said when met here today.

As of 10 pm tonight, there were 25,425 flood victims across seven districts in Terengganu, with Besut recording the highest number of victims at 11,970, followed by Setiu (5,259), Hulu Terengganu (4,867), Kemaman (1,434), Dungun (1,051), Marang (576) and Kuala Nerus (268).

Terengganu has also reported its first flood-related fatality, a 66-year-old man who drowned while netting fish in a padi field in Kampung Amir, Besut yesterday.