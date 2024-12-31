KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu recorded 7.8 million tourist arrivals this year, far surpassing its target of 4.5 million visitors, said the state’s Tourism, Culture, Environment, and Climate Change Committee chairman, Datuk Razali Idris.

Razali noted that the figure marked a significant increase compared to the 3.5 million visitors last year, despite the challenging economic climate.

“Data from the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) shows a 6.3 per cent increase in vehicle traffic to and from Terengganu compared to 2023. Similarly, passenger numbers at the Sultan Mahmud Airport have also risen,“ he said after officiating the Beautiful Terengganu Malaysia 2025 Carnival here today.

Meanwhile, Razali said the state government planned to focus on attracting investments to develop five-star hotels next year to further boost the tourism sector.

“This aligns with the Terengganu Industrial Investment Development Policy 2024-2030, which will be launched next year,“ he added.