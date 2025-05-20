LANGKAWI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today officiated the Gracing Ceremony for the Maritime Segment of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA’25), held at Resorts World Langkawi (RWL) here.

The event began with an opening gimmick, showcasing a dramatic infiltration by tactical divers from the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), who parachuted from an aircraft and landed in front of the main stage. The divers presented a black box containing a slot card, which was then activated by the Prime Minister to symbolically officiate the segment.

This was followed by a demonstration of tactical manoeuvres involving boats and jet skis from various maritime enforcement agencies.

Among the participating agencies were the RMN, PDRM, Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM), Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and the Fisheries Department.

Another highlight of the event was a coordinated inter-agency maritime capability demonstration, with the concept of an Inter-Agency Coordinated Rescue Mission, featuring a hostage rescue operation that showcased the combined expertise and synergy of the nation’s security forces.

The Navy’s Special Warfare Forces (PASKAL), PDRM’s Marine Combat Unit (UNGERIN) Customs Operational Battle Force Response Assault (COBRA), MMEA’s Special Tactical and Rescue Team (STAR) and the Marine Department with both surface and aerial assets were among the elite units involved in the demonstration.

The final segment featured a Fly-Past and Sail-Past, where aircraft and vessels involved in the demonstration performed a ceremonial pass in front of the main stage as a salute to the dignitaries in attendance.

Anwar then participated in the Fleet Review of LIMA‘25, a naval tradition practised around the world involving the inspection of ships at sea.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was received by Navy Chief Admiral Datuk Dr Zulhelmy Ithnain and Deputy Navy Chief Vice-Admiral Datuk Shamsuddin Ludin, who also chairs the LIMA‘25 Maritime Segment Working Committee.

Also present were Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Chief of Defence Force General Datuk Mohd Nizam Jaffar and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

This year’s LIMA marks a significant national agenda as part of the government’s strategic commitment to position Malaysia as a global hub for maritime and aerospace industries. For the 17th edition, RMN, as the lead agency for the Maritime Segment, is highlighting Malaysia’s identity as a maritime nation, where the maritime sector is a major contributor to the national economy.

LIMA‘25 is also expected to enhance public awareness and understanding of the vital importance of maritime security and stability as a foundation for economic strength and national prosperity.