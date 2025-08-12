Taiping black dust pollution affects 500 residents, DOE investigates

TAIPING: Approximately 500 residents in Taman Tekkah Permai and Taman Tekkah Jaya have reported black dust pollution suspected to originate from industrial activities over the past week.

Perak Department of Environment director Datuk Dr Mohammad Ezanni Mat Salleh confirmed receiving complaints from affected residents on 4 August.

The DOE deployed air monitoring equipment, including the Air Quality Monitoring Device (GRIMM) and Portable Multigas Analyser (CEREX), at two locations between 6 and 12 August.

“Observations at the monitoring sites found no smell, smoke, dust, or open burning during the period,“ Mohammad Ezanni stated during a press conference at the Aulong Assemblyman Service Centre.

Air monitoring data from 6 to 11 August detected only two dominant gases: acetylene and hydrogen cyanide.

The department expanded investigations using drones within a five-kilometre radius of potential pollution sources.

“Enforcement operations are underway at a factory in the Kamunting Industrial Area suspected of causing the pollution, pending chemical analysis results from the Chemistry Department,“ he added.

Mohammad Ezanni warned of strict action against violators of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 (Amendment) 2024.

Kampung Assam Kumbang village head Sharudin Ahmad Sani described residents’ struggles with the pollution.

“Residents must close windows during windy conditions as black dust enters homes, accompanied by a foul smell that dissipates after rainfall,“ he explained. – Bernama