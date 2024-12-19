PETALING JAYA: The Taiwanese police arrested a Malaysian influencer after the latter was initially while travelling in the island republic.

According to Taiwan’s news portal ETtoday News on December 11, the Yuanlin police station in Changhua County arrested the 31-year-old with the same surname as the missing individual.

It is learnt that the influencer allegedly worked as a money mule for a fraud syndicate during his visit to Taiwan.

The individual identified as Hu Chang Mun was confirmed by the authorities as the same person as the detained individual.

Hu was reportedly involved in an investment scam which targeted a 40-year-old Taiwanese woman.

The victim was apparently tricked into entering a fraudulent scheme upon joining an “investment platform with guaranteed profits” via social media.

She had suffered significant financial losses and subsequently lodged a police report following the scam.

The Taiwan police arrested Hu on December 11, while the latter was in the midst of handing over over NT$2 million (approximately RM276,000) during an in-person meeting.

During his arrest, Hu, who was dressed in a suit and glasses, appeared shocked and bewildered during his arrest.

The Taiwanese authorities subsequently seize the cash, a work phone, and other related evidence during the arrest.

The report also cited Hu, who claimed to be a Malaysian influencer who travelled to Taiwan under a visa-free entry programme.

Claiming innocence, Hu also said that he was unaware of being part of a fraud syndicate as he was informed that he could earn money while travelling, with free accommodation and meals provided.

The police subsequently charged Hu with fraud, money laundering, and violations of banking laws following questioning and remains in custody pending further investigation.

Earlier reports revealed that Hu was suspected of travelling abroad with a “mysterious man.” He had sent a message to his parents informing them he would extend his stay abroad but went missing shortly afterwards.

Deeply concerned, his parents held a press conference, pleading for their son’s safe return.

Following the confirmation of Hu’s identity, Taiwanese authorities promptly notified the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office.