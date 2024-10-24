‘Takim Gang’ actively involved in robberies, vehicle theft busted by police

TAIPING: Police have successfully solved 13 burglary and vehicle theft cases following the arrest of two men and a woman from a gang known as the Takim Gang during Op Pintu at Changkat Jering here on Oct 7.

Taiping district police chief ACP Mohamad Nasir Ismail said the arrest of all the suspects, aged between 21 and 35, and believed to be actively involved in various robbery cases since early this year, led to the discovery of several stolen goods worth about RM60,000 at their homes.

“All the suspects were arrested at a residence (Changkat Jering) at around 1.30pm. During the raid, the police also confiscated several tools used for the activity such as a sledgehammer, a goat’s claw hammer, a metal cutter and a screwdriver.

“During the arrest police also recovered items stolen since the beginning of this year such as laptops, generator sets, gas cylinders, motorcycle tyres, car batteries, mobile phones and car accessories,“ he said when met during a press conference at the Taiping District Police Headquarters (IPD) here today.

Mohd Nasir said police also seized a one-tonne lorry and a Vario scooter from separate locations while all three suspects have been remanded since Oct 8.