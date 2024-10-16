Taman Melawati among 114 high-risk landslide hotspots in Ampang Jaya district - Amirudin

KUALA LUMPUR: The location of the landslide that occurred on Jalan E6, Taman Melawati, yesterday is one of 114 out of 600 hotspots identified in Selangor’s Ampang Jaya district as red zones or highly at risk of landslides.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that approximately 400 other areas are categorised as orange zones, which are at risk (of landslides).

“If we look at the soil structure, this area (Taman Melawati) is situated on limestone.

“From Hulu Klang to Batu Caves, this area has a long stretch of limestone, and when water flows through it for months, the risk of landslides increases,“ he told a press conference after inspecting the landslide location on Jalan E6, Taman Melawati, today.

ALSO READ: Landslide hits residential area in Taman Melawati following heavy downpour

The landslide incident around 10.15 am yesterday, due to heavy rain, forced residents of 20 houses in Taman Melawati to evacuate their homes.

Four houses and one car were affected by the landslide, but no casualties were reported.

Amirudin, who is also the Member of Parliament for Gombak, added that authorities have already identified areas prone to landslides and have taken precautionary measures.

In another development, Amirudin also reminded residents, especially those in coastal areas of Selangor, to prepare for the high tide phenomenon, which is expected to occur from Oct 18 to 20.

ALSO READ: JBPM to intensify monitoring of flood hotspots, to ensure quick response - JBPM DG