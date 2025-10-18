Taman Putra Harmoni residents sue five parties over gas explosion

SUBANG JAYA: Thirty-six residents of Taman Putra Harmoni in Putra Heights have filed a civil suit at the Shah Alam High Court against five parties including Petronas Gas Berhad over a massive explosion and fire on April 1.

The plaintiffs’ representative Loh Poh Heng confirmed the suit also names Hong & Hong Homes Sdn Bhd, Pinterest Ventures Sdn Bhd, Subang Jaya City Council, and the Government of Malaysia as defendants.

He explained the gas pipeline explosion occurred at 8.07 am on the second day of Aidilfitri and triggered a major fire destroying dozens of homes in the Topaz and Citrine neighbourhoods.

“The fire raged for over seven hours before it was extinguished,“ he said during a press conference at the estate.

“Our homes were destroyed, our lives were turned upside down, and many residents suffered serious injuries including severe burns and emotional trauma that persists to this day.”

The residents allege the tragedy resulted from negligence regarding pipeline installation proximity to homes and construction approvals over safety concerns.

Loh said the plaintiffs are seeking compensation for property loss, physical health impacts and emotional distress.

He added that they hope no other community will have to endure a similar experience in the future.

He confirmed they have appointed former Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas as their lead counsel.

Plaintiff Shankar Robindran said this year’s Deepavali celebration is profoundly different after living in the neighbourhood for over 15 years.

“We are renting now, so it feels completely different,“ he said at the press conference.

“We don’t have the mood to do anything because we are still sad and traumatised by what happened.”

Another plaintiff Loo Yoke Chen claimed she suffered burns to her legs and back from the incident.

Loo who works for an oil and gas company said she is still on sick leave after undergoing two skin graft surgeries.

The April 1 gas pipeline explosion and fire resulted in 81 houses completely destroyed and 81 partially destroyed.

The incident also affected 57 units that were not burnt and left 218 homes undamaged. – Bernama