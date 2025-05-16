PORT DICKSON: Tamil media practitioners must keep abreast of the latest technological trends and stay informed to ensure government policies and initiatives are communicated accurately and effectively to the Tamil-speaking community, said Communications Ministry deputy secretary-general (Telecommunications Infrastructure) Mano Verabathran.

He said this could be achieved through participation in training and upskilling programmes such as those organised by the Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute (IPPTAR).

“The Creativity and Innovation in Tamil Media Content Development course by IPPTAR here today, for example, offers exposure to essential techniques that empower Tamil media professionals. Those interested can reach out to IPPTAR for similar opportunities.

“We do hope such training would enhance the participants’ capabilities to produce more meaningful news and ensure the Tamil-speaking public is well informed about national policies,” he told Bernama after officiating the closing of the three-day course, which ran from May 14 to 16 and involved 18 participants from online, private, and government media.

Also present was IPPTAR Head of Academic Division, S. Kumaran, who noted that this was the first course of its kind tailored for the Indian community, aimed to expose the participants to mobile journalism (MoJo) tools and techniques for producing content quickly and efficiently using mobile technology.

“This course represents a paradigm shift for many participants who have never attended such training before. The MoJo session empowered them to refine and enhance their existing skills,” he said.

Kumaran added that the course also featured a session on journalistic ethics and responsibility, conducted by the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) editor-in-chief, Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, which was crucial for helping participants understand how to create factually accurate and responsible content.

Meanwhile, he said IPPTAR plans to turn the course into an annual event, with more targeted series in the future.

“These 18 participants will act as ambassadors to promote IPPTAR’s programmes. Through their feedback, we’ll learn more about the needs of Indian media practitioners and can design future course series accordingly. This course is essentially our pilot project,” he added.

A participant, R. Gunadharmila Devi, 34, from the Department of Information’s Social Media and New Media Division, found the course highly beneficial, particularly for those working in content creation.

“This course taught us practical methods for delivering information to the public, like using infographics, and ensuring the accuracy of our reports. Honestly, three days isn’t enough. Young professionals should take the initiative to join such programmes,” she said.