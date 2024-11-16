Tan Sri Dr Ibrahim Saad buried at Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Penang Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr Ibrahim Saad, who died yesterday afternoon, was buried at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery at 10.50 am today.

He died at the age of 78 at the Damansara Specialist Hospital here at 6.30 pm yesterday due to respiratory complications.

The funeral of Ibrahim was attended by hundreds of family members and friends. Among those present to pay their last respects were former Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Tan Sri Mohd Shariff Omar and former Deputy Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Baharom.

Earlier, the remains were taken to At-Taqwa Mosque, Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) at 8.50 am for the funeral prayer which was led by his son Datuk Zairil Ayu Ibrahim.

Ibrahim left a widow, Puan Sri Zainab Abdul Kadeer, 76, and five children, two boys and three girls.

His eldest son, Datuk Zaiful Ayu Ibrahim, 53, described Ibrahim as a strict and loving father.

“My father wanted his children to study to the highest level. During his last moments, I was able to tell him not to worry because we would take care of mother. We are saddened by his death, but it is Allah’s will,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shariff said he lost a good comrade, while Mohd Johari described Ibrahim as a leader who was determined to develop the economy of the Bumiputera community in Penang