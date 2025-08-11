Tanjong MP distributes Jalur Gemilang for National Month celebrations

GEORGE TOWN: The Tanjong MP Service Centre has distributed 1,600 Jalur Gemilang flags to 21 schools in the parliamentary constituency in preparation for National Day and Malaysia Day 2025.

Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying officiated the distribution of 6,000 mini Jalur Gemilang flags to students at the Tanjong Parliamentary Constituency District Level National Month Launching Ceremony.

Lim, who is also the Tanjong MP, encouraged all schools in the area to proudly display the Jalur Gemilang at their gates, buildings, or classrooms.

She emphasised that the flag is more than just a decoration but a symbol of spirit, hope, and responsibility for the younger generation.

“Let every corner be decorated with the Jalur Gemilang colours as a symbol of unity of heart, love for the country and appreciation for the sacrifices of past warriors,“ she said.

Lim also presided over the 2024 STPM Excellence Incentive Presentation Ceremony, awarding RM10,600 to 28 high-achieving students.

Two students from Kolej Tingkatan Enam Hutchings and SMKA Al-Mashoor Perempuan achieved a perfect Overall Grade Point Average (OGPA) of 4.0.

She stated that the incentives recognise the students’ hard work and the support of parents and teachers. - BERNAMA