Targeted subsidies: Govt to continue protecting interests of 85% of the population - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will continue to protect the interests of 85% of the Malaysian population amid the implementation of targeted subsidies for RON95 petrol, which is slated to take effect in mid-next year, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that is also the reason why only the T15 group and foreign nationals will have to pay the non-subsidised market price for the fuel, a measure he considers reasonable.

“The main point here is that the (targeted) subsidies should not burden the 85 per cent of the population, so we shouldn’t act like champions for the T15 group as has been voiced by many parties, including the opposition.

“...It is reasonable for us to impose market rates on the super-rich and top-tier individuals. Isn’t that appropriate?” he said in reply to Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) during the Minister’s Question Time.

Khoo had wanted to know the definition of T15 concerning targeted subsidies for RON95 petrol.

On the definition of T15, Anwar said that the income threshold for that group is currently under review.

Meanwhile, in reply to Datuk Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh (PN-Pasir Puteh) on the alleged confused definition of T15 on the government’s side, Anwar said it was not true.

“The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) currently sets the income threshold (for T15) at RM13,000, which we believe is somewhat low. We are considering raising it to RM15,000 or RM20,000, and this is being discussed. So there is no confusion or dispute at all, and this is something we refer to the Cabinet meetings,” he said.

Therefore, the Prime Minister reminded all parties to be careful in expressing their views and to base them on facts.

Anwar cited an example from Nik Muhammad Zawawi, who raised governance issues after alleging that Bukit Gantang Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul, who previously declared support for the Prime Minister, applied for a tender to supply food to the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) through a company, which allegedly conflicted with D’Saji’s application.

“We need to be meticulous in our views, we shouldn’t make baseless claims without facts. I heard the speech from Pasir Puteh MP earlier, claiming that the Finance Minister did not adhere to governance in awarding contracts to D’Saji and Bukit Gantang MP’s company. This is completely untrue.

“Where did you hear this? From TikTok? From WhatsApp?...when talking about Islam, you refer to the Quran, yet when criticising something, you didn’t even care to get four facts straight,” he chided.