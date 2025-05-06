KUALA LUMPUR: The initiative by the Malaysian Inland Revenue Board (IRB) in driving comprehensive digital transformation will simplify taxpayers’ affairs nationwide, thereby increasing compliance levels.

Its Chief Officer of Operations, Marsidi Zelika, said that the digital transformation does not only focus on migrating services to online platforms, but also involves changing the work structure, mindset and operational strategy to ensure more efficient and user-friendly tax services.

“It includes systems such as MyTax, ByrHASiL, e-Filing and now e-Invoicing, all created to enable taxpayers to manage their tax affairs quickly, easily and securely without having to go to the counter,” he said.

He said this when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme, with the title ‘Digitalisation of HASiL: Simplifying Taxpayer Affairs’, last night.

He said that the digital system, such as e-Filing, which is equipped with automatic calculation and final review functions, helps users avoid common mistakes such as incorrect tax calculations and incomplete data.

“The data integration function, automatic verification and the use of a single identity-based system through MyTax ensure that taxpayers’ information is consistent and easy to track,” he said, adding that the system is also linked to Monthly Tax Deduction (PCB) information from employers.

Touching on the latest initiative, Marsidi said the implementation of e-Invoice, which started in August last year in phases, has received an encouraging response from the public, especially small and medium-sized businesses.

“As of June 4, 2025, more than 313.4 million e-Invoices have been recorded involving 33,391 taxpayers. This clearly shows a very positive reception for this digital initiative,” he said.

According to him, the implementation of e-Invoice does not just replace printed invoices, but also opens up opportunities for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to restructure their business accounting systems more systematically and effectively.

The MyInvois portal and application, which are offered for free, allow users to access, send and store transaction documents digitally, thus reducing the risk of losing documents and speeding up administrative matters.

To ensure compliance with the new system, Marsidi said the IRB also provided a one-stop reference centre through the e-Invoice microsite as well as guidelines, video tutorials and a 24/7 e-Invoice help desk, in addition to e-Invoice counters at all IRB.

“We would like to encourage taxpayers, especially MSMEs, not to wait until the last minute. Start preparing now, access all available guidance, and if there is any confusion, contact us. The IRB is always ready to help,” he said.

Marsidi emphasised that the digitalisation efforts implemented by IRB are in line with the National Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL) and the government’s aspiration to empower the public sector holistically through technology.

“We hope to develop a tax service ecosystem based on convenience, trust and security. Our focus is to provide borderless services that can be accessed from any location, at any time,” he said.

He also called on all taxpayers to take full advantage of the digital facilities provided and support the digitalisation of public services.

“Use MyTax, e-Filing and MyInvois to make your business easier. Together, let us make this digital transformation a success for a more efficient and transparent Malaysia,” he said.