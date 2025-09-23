Taxpayers urged to prepare early for e-invoicing by Finance Minister

GEORGE TOWN: Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan has urged taxpayers to begin implementing e-invoicing immediately rather than waiting until the last minute.

A proactive approach will help businesses and organisations manage the transition to the digital tax system more effectively.

He stated that the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia is ready to engage with anyone facing challenges to ensure their concerns are addressed.

Amir Hamzah also encouraged industry players and trade associations to provide constructive feedback to improve the e-invoicing implementation.

He added that awareness programmes conducted by the IRB should be fully utilised by micro, small and medium enterprises ahead of the new phase starting in 2026.

The roadshow is part of ongoing efforts to raise awareness and understanding of the e-invoicing system.

The government has approved an extension of the mandatory rollout through two new phases for different business sizes.

Phase Four for businesses with annual sales of one million to five million ringgit will start on January 1, 2026.

Phase Five for businesses with annual sales up to one million ringgit will begin on July 1, 2026.

The exemption threshold for e-invoicing has been raised from annual sales below 150,000 ringgit to below 500,000 ringgit.

More than 102,800 taxpayers have already implemented e-invoicing, issuing over 563 million e-invoices. – Bernama