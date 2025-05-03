KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Army (TDM) foiled an attempt to smuggle 400 kilogrammes (kg) of wild boar carcasses along the Malaysian side of Sungai Golok yesterday.

In a statement today, the 2nd Infantry Division (Division 2) said the seizure occurred at 6.10 am after five individuals were spotted transferring goods from the riverbank using three boats.

“As the team moved in, they managed to detain one man and seize a boat, while four others fled to the Thai side of Sungai Golok using two boats,“ the statement read.

Upon inspection, the detained local man claimed that he and his accomplices were transporting wild boar carcasses for sale in Thailand.

Authorities also seized a fibreglass boat with an engine, a van, a Malaysian passport, a border pass and several personal belongings.

The total value of the seized items is estimated at RM42,735 while the suspect and seized goods have been handed over to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) in Kota Bharu for further action.

“The operation team will continue to tighten security to curb cross-border crimes,” the statement added.