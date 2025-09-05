Teacher loses RM230,447 in elaborate money laundering phone scam

KUANTAN: A teacher lost RM230,447 after she was duped by an online fraud syndicate into believing that she was involved in a money laundering case.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 40-year-old woman initially received calls from several individuals posing as a policeman, a deputy public prosecutor, an insurance officer and a Bank Negara Malaysia officer.

He said the suspects claimed that the woman was involved in a money laundering case and had 23 bank accounts registered under her name before instructing her to open a new bank account and to apply for a loan.

“The victim was also told to deposit her savings, loan and proceeds from pawning her jewellery into the new account, on the pretext of delaying the issuance of a warrant of arrest and to prevent her assets from being frozen,” he said in a statement today.

He said that between June 24 and Sept 2, she made 11 cash transactions into several bank accounts totalling RM230,447.

He added that the victim lodged a report at the Maran Police Headquarters yesterday, with the case being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. - Bernama