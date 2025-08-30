Teacher remanded six days for allegedly slashing wife over financial stress

BALIK PULAU: A male teacher accused of slashing his wife has been remanded for six days starting today to assist police investigations.

Barat Daya police chief ACP Sazalee Adam confirmed the Balik Pulau Magistrate’s Court issued the remand order against the 30-year-old suspect.

The investigation is being conducted under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

Police believe the teacher acted out of stress from bank loan debts and e-commerce instalment payments.

Preliminary investigations indicate the argument between the couple originated from financial issues.

Authorities confirmed the suspect had no dealings with loan sharks despite the financial pressure.

The incident occurred around six am last Wednesday at the couple’s home in Taman Tunas Muda, Sungai Ara.

The teacher reportedly slashed his wife on the neck before injuring himself with a knife in their bedroom.

The victim’s mother discovered the pre-dawn incident after hearing her daughter screaming from the upper floor.

She went upstairs to investigate and found the victim being pinned down before pulling her off the bed to safety. – Bernama