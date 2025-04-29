Teenage jogger barely escapes kidnappers in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM: A teenage boy was injured after narrowly escaping a kidnap attempt at knifepoint in Section 13 here yesterday evening.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said that at the time of the incident at about 5.15 pm, the victim was jogging alone in the area before being confronted by a car with two men of unknown nationalities in it.

“One of the abductors, brandishing a knife at the victim, then ordered the youth to get into the car.

“The 15-year-old victim, who refused to do so, struggled with the suspect before managing to escape to the guardhouse of a nearby condominium to seek help,“ he said in a statement today.

Iqbal said the teenager sustained injuries to his right cheek and both arms in the struggle. He was then taken to hospital for treatment.

“Police are appealing to anyone with information related to the abduction attempt to contact criminal investigation officer Inspector Mohamad Sabri Abd Rani at 017-2892628,“ he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 363/511 of the Penal Code (for kidnapping) and Section 324 of the Penal Code (causing hurt with an offensive weapon).