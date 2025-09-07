Telecommunications services restored in Merotai with backup power

TAWAU: Telecommunications services in Kampung Kuala Merotai have been completely restored after recent electricity supply disruptions caused network outages.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil personally inspected the JENDELA Tower in the village following complaints submitted to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission by local residents and their elected representative.

“Alhamdulillah, the issue has been resolved by the service provider, and telecommunications coverage has been fully restored,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Fahmi expressed gratitude to all parties who provided information leading to the swift resolution of the connectivity problems.

Service providers have been instructed to install backup power solutions including portable generators to prevent future service disruptions from power issues.

Telecom companies will also increase battery capacity to supply electricity for up to eight hours during power outages.

The tower began operations on September 27, 2024, utilizing the 4-Way Multi-Operator Core Network shared by CelcomDigi, Maxis, and U Mobile.

Redtone manages the tower infrastructure that serves multiple telecommunications providers simultaneously.

Testing with the MCMC Nexus application confirmed the tower delivers 4G service speeds of approximately 50Mbps to local users.

Approximately 1,200 residents in the area benefit from the restored telecommunications services and improved network reliability.

Fahmi stated this restoration demonstrates the MADANI Government’s commitment to ensuring stable and high-quality telecommunications coverage for all Malaysians. – Bernama