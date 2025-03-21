Telupid, Lipis among 20 Malaysia’s happiest towns

KUALA LUMPUR: Lipis, Pahang and Telupid in Sabah have been named among Malaysia’s 20 happiest towns for 2025, according to the Malaysia Happiness Index.

The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT), in a statement, announced that eight districts were awarded the happiest towns title under the district council category, while 12 others received the recognition under the city/municipal council category at the national-level International Day of Happiness celebration in Putrajaya.

“Apart from Lipis and Telupid, six other districts received the same award under the district council category. They are Cameron Highlands and Jerantut, in Pahang; Kuala Krai, Kelantan; Bandar Baharu, Kedah; Kuala Pilah and Jelebu in Negeri Sembilan,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the 12 happiest towns recognised under the City/Municipal Council category are Bintulu, Sarawak; Temerloh, Pahang; Klang Royal City, Selangor; Jasin, Melaka; as well as Batu Pahat, Pontian, and Johor Bahru in Johor.

Other towns that received recognition under the same category are Putrajaya, Petaling Jaya (Selangor), Melaka City (Melaka), Ampang Jaya (Selangor), and Port Dickson (Negeri Sembilan).

A total of 153 local authorities across Peninsular Malaysia, the Federal Territories (Putrajaya, Kuala Lumpur, and Labuan), Sabah, and Sarawak participated in the Happiness Index survey.

The results showed that 115 towns (75 per cent) achieved “happy” status, while 38 (25 per cent) were classified as “moderately happy”.

The Happiness Index is measured based on global happiness assessment criteria, focusing on factors such as stress levels, health conditions, family relationships, and satisfaction with facilities and quality of services provided by local leaders.