Tenants of two Seremban PPRs yet to settle over RM3.3 million in rental arrears

SEREMBAN: Over RM3.3 million in rental arrears involving tenants of two People’s Housing Projects (PPRs) here has yet to be paid to the Seremban City Council (MBS).

The two PPRs are Pangsapuri Rakyat Seri Perdana Paroi and Rumah Pangsa Kos Rendah Lobak.

Seremban Mayor Datuk Masri Razali said although various efforts had been taken besides issuing warning letters, some tenants seemed to ignore the matter.

“The previous rental agreement period ended on Dec 31, 2023, and reminders were sent through letters dated May 3, Nov 24, Dec 11 and Dec 26.

“Tenants were also informed that the rental units would be taken back and sealed effective Jan 1 this year if they failed to settle the arrears,” he said in a statement today.

He said that MBS had met the tenants to see if they could settle the arrears and, at the same time, get them to suggest the amount they are capable of paying in instalments consistently for six months, besides signing a letter of pledge.

Masri said although the tenants agreed to have their agreement terminated and the premises vacated if they did not fulfil the pledge made, some still failed to do so.

He said that MBS would issue a notice of termination of rental agreement and for the rental premises to be vacated effective Nov 1 to the affected tenants.

“MBS wants this to be an example to other tenants so that they will settle their rent arrears because the stipulated monthly rental rate is very low, at RM150 a month,” he said.

He said that from 2021 until this year, the Ministry of Housing and Local Government, through the Housing Maintenance Programme, has spent over RM6 million on the two PPRs, including repairing damaged units and upgrading the drainage system.