Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin graces OTM: SOM 2024

SHAH ALAM: The Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin graced the Malaysian Traditional Orchestra Outreach (OTM): Sounds of Malaysia (SOM) 2024 programme organised by Istana Budaya (IB) at Plaza Alam Sentral here yesterday.

Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin’s arrival at 8.45 pm was greeted by IB director-general Zubaidah Mukhtar, IB deputy director-general (operations) Johan Cruyff@Mohd Johari Md Nordin and RCD Concept Sdn Bhd director Datuk Seri Rozaimi Che Di.

The programme’s performance director, Ramli Lani, said OTM: SOM 2024 is an event that entertains while educating the community, especially the younger generation, on the uplifting beauty of aesthetic values while introducing traditional music such as inang, zapin, asli and joget.

“The selection of songs is also very important so that ideas and messages can be conveyed to the audience while also attracting the interest of the younger generation in the beauty of traditional Malaysian music,“ he said.

Ramli said the performance was divided into four segments, with OTM’s performance with IB artists being the curtain raiser.

“The second segment featured the ‘Juara Vokal Bukan Sekadar Rupa,’ Norhasmidar Ahmad or Asmidar, belting out traditional songs while the third segment involved a medley of selected folk songs.

“The final segment featured a performance by guest artists, namely ‘Anugerah Pendokong Seni Negara 2006’ recipient Datuk Andre Goh and the 36th Anugerah Bintang Popular BH (ABPBH) Popular Male Singer winner, Muhammad Khairul Baharuddin or Khai Bahar,“ he said.

A total of 26 traditional songs were performed, including Tari Tualang Tiga, Ketipang Payung, Puteri Melayu, Halimun Malam, Asam Paya, Sireh Pinang and a medley of selected folk ballads such as Inang Renek, Ayam Didik and Jong Inai.