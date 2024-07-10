Teo Nie Ching elected as Johor DAP chairman

JOHOR BAHRU: Wanita DAP chief Teo Nie Ching has been elected as Johor DAP chairman for the 2027/2027 term, replacing Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong, who has held the position since 2014.
In a statement, Johor DAP announced that Teo, who is also Deputy Communications Minister and Kulai MP, garnered 692 votes, the third-highest in the election at the Johor DAP Ordinary Convention on Sunday (Oct 6).
Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi, who obtained 606 votes, was elected as the deputy chairman, and Penggaram assemblyman Gan Peck Cheng, with 601 votes, was named the state DAP vice chairman.
Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali was retained as Johor DAP vice chairman with 567 votes, and Stulang assemblyman Andrew Chen Kah Eng, who secured 717 votes, was elected as its secretary. The special officer to the Iskandar Puteri MP Ng Siam Luang, who received the highest votes, 7171, was appointed Johor DAP assistant secretary.
Jementah assemblyman Ng Kor Sim (623 votes) and Mengkibol assemblyman Chew Chong Sin (599 votes) were elected Johor DAP treasurer and assistant treasurer, respectively.
Johor Jaya assemblyman Liow Cai Tung was named the organising secretary, who will be assisted by Boon Sin Wei and Kartiyaini Jeyapalan.
Meanwhile, Senai assemblyman Wong Bor Yang was elected publicity secretary, Yong Hui Yi was named assistant publicity secretary, and Tee Boon Tsong was elected state DAP political education director.
Following is the list of the 2024-2027 Johor DAP Committee:
Chairman: Teo Nie Ching
Deputy Chairman: Wong Shu Qi
Vice Chairmen: Gan Peck Cheng and Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali
Secretary: Andrew Chen Kah Eng
Assistant Secretary: Ng Siam Luang
Treasurer: Ng Kor Sim
Assistant Treasurer: Chew Chong Sin
Organising Secretary: Liow Cai Tung
Assistant Organising Secretaries: Boon Sin Wei and Kartiyaini Jeyapalan
Publicity Secretary: Wong Bor Yang
Assistant Publicity Secretary: Yong Hui Yi
Political Education Director: Tee Boon Tsong
State Committee Members:
Liew Chin Tong
Pang Hock Liong
Marina Ibrahim
Ng Yak Howe
Shazwan Zdainal Abidin
Dr A. Ruban