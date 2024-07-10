Teo Nie Ching elected as Johor DAP chairman

JOHOR BAHRU: Wanita DAP chief Teo Nie Ching has been elected as Johor DAP chairman for the 2027/2027 term, replacing Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong, who has held the position since 2014.

In a statement, Johor DAP announced that Teo, who is also Deputy Communications Minister and Kulai MP, garnered 692 votes, the third-highest in the election at the Johor DAP Ordinary Convention on Sunday (Oct 6).

Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi, who obtained 606 votes, was elected as the deputy chairman, and Penggaram assemblyman Gan Peck Cheng, with 601 votes, was named the state DAP vice chairman.

Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali was retained as Johor DAP vice chairman with 567 votes, and Stulang assemblyman Andrew Chen Kah Eng, who secured 717 votes, was elected as its secretary. The special officer to the Iskandar Puteri MP Ng Siam Luang, who received the highest votes, 7171, was appointed Johor DAP assistant secretary.

Jementah assemblyman Ng Kor Sim (623 votes) and Mengkibol assemblyman Chew Chong Sin (599 votes) were elected Johor DAP treasurer and assistant treasurer, respectively.

Johor Jaya assemblyman Liow Cai Tung was named the organising secretary, who will be assisted by Boon Sin Wei and Kartiyaini Jeyapalan.

Meanwhile, Senai assemblyman Wong Bor Yang was elected publicity secretary, Yong Hui Yi was named assistant publicity secretary, and Tee Boon Tsong was elected state DAP political education director.

Following is the list of the 2024-2027 Johor DAP Committee:

Chairman: Teo Nie Ching

Deputy Chairman: Wong Shu Qi

Vice Chairmen: Gan Peck Cheng and Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali

Secretary: Andrew Chen Kah Eng

Assistant Secretary: Ng Siam Luang

Treasurer: Ng Kor Sim

Assistant Treasurer: Chew Chong Sin

Organising Secretary: Liow Cai Tung

Assistant Organising Secretaries: Boon Sin Wei and Kartiyaini Jeyapalan

Publicity Secretary: Wong Bor Yang

Assistant Publicity Secretary: Yong Hui Yi

Political Education Director: Tee Boon Tsong

State Committee Members:

Liew Chin Tong

Pang Hock Liong

Marina Ibrahim

Ng Yak Howe

Shazwan Zdainal Abidin

Dr A. Ruban