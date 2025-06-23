Terengganu backs CCUS industry for local economic gains

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government will extend its full cooperation to the federal government in developing the carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) industry in the state, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri.

He said that as the hub for this emerging industry, the state government will ensure that it brings tangible benefits, particularly to the people of Terengganu.

“We are still in discussions with Petronas (the operator), and through our GLCs (government-linked companies), the state government is moving towards that (the implementation of the CCUS).

“What we want now is maximum benefit for Terengganu, not just to serve as a host site, but to ensure that the state government and the people of Terengganu gain from it,” he told reporters after the opening ceremony of the East Coast Energy (ECE) 2025 Conference at the Islamic Civilisation Park Convention Centre here today.

Earlier, Terengganu Yang Dipertuan Muda, Tengku Muhammad Ismail Sultan Mizan officiated at the opening of the ECE 2025 Conference, which will run for two days.

In March, Parliament approved the CCUS Bill 2025, paving the way for increased investment and economic growth.