Terengganu police seize RM6.3 mln worth of meth in drug bust

KUALA TERENGGANU: Police in Terengganu successfully dismantled a drug distribution syndicate and seized 198.9 kg of methamphetamine worth RM6.3 million.

The operation was conducted on July 28 through an integrated roadblock by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division and Traffic Enforcement Division.

State police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairuddin said the drugs were found in two abandoned vehicles in Kampung Felda Belara.

The suspects fled the roadblock in a Mercedes Benz and Perodua Myvi before abandoning the cars near residents’ homes.

Police chased the vehicles for five kilometres before locating them empty.

A search revealed seven polystyrene boxes containing 188 drug packages, enough for 995,550 users.

Mohd Khairi stated that the drugs were believed to have been smuggled from Kelantan for distribution outside Terengganu.

Authorities have identified the Myvi owner but are still searching for two suspects, including the drivers.

The Mercedes owner remains unknown due to a damaged chassis number.

The public is urged to contact the Terengganu police hotline at 011-67351234 with any relevant information.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama