Terengganu receives RM4.55 million Bailey bridge for monsoon readiness

DUNGUN: The Terengganu government has received a Bailey bridge as a strategic asset to enhance its response capabilities during natural disasters including major floods and landslides.

State Infrastructure, Utilities and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Hanafiah Mat confirmed Terengganu is among the first states to receive this infrastructure through federal government allocation.

“The 140-foot-long bridge, measuring 4.2 metres wide, will enable faster temporary restoration of road networks in the event of disasters such as road collapses, particularly during the flood season,” he told reporters at the project completion and Bailey bridge under the Terengganu MARRIS allocation handover ceremony in Kampung Durian Mentangau here today.

Hanafiah emphasizsed that the bridge will ensure emergency and logistical assistance can be delivered without delay when disasters occur.

The state Public Works Department has established a dedicated Bailey bridge team comprising 35 trained technical officers from state, district and branch divisions.

“As this is the first time state PWD has established its own Bailey bridge team, a training session was held from Aug 10 to 14 as part of the department’s preparedness for disasters, especially during the upcoming Northeast Monsoon,” he said.

The state government also received two completed bridge projects under the Public Works Department through MARRIS allocations.

These include the replacement of a damaged bridge on Jalan Durian Mentangau and the construction of a new bridge on Jalan Felda Panchor Merah in Setiu.

Hanafiah noted that bridges and road infrastructure at both locations were badly damaged in the 2022 floods, disrupting connectivity between areas and making travel difficult for residents.

The bridge replacement project on Jalan Durian Mentangau received an allocation of RM5.77 million through MARRIS for its design and construction.

This project included a 30-metre concrete bridge and a 400-metre road upgrade, beginning in November 2023 and completing on June 5, more than five months ahead of schedule.

The new bridge on Jalan Felcra Panchor Merah in Setiu cost RM4.95 million and was completed on May 6, thirteen days ahead of schedule without any time extension or additional cost requests. – Bernama