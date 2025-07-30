Terengganu records 73,051 agricultural holdings in 2023

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 73,051 agricultural holdings were recorded in Terengganu for the 2023 reference year, according to State Agriculture, Agro-Based Industry, Food Security and Commodities Committee chairman Datuk Dr Azman Ibrahim.

He revealed that 99.1% or 72,367 were individual holdings, while the remaining 0.9% or 684 were under organisations.

The crop sub-sector dominated with 58,435 holdings, followed by livestock (12,018), capture fisheries (3,013), aquaculture (988), and logging and forestry (195).

“Terengganu is the largest contributor to the livestock sub-sector, accounting for 25.7% of the total 46,781 agricultural holdings nationwide,“ said Dr Azman, citing the 2024 Agriculture Census by the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

The state also recorded 227,000 hectares of cultivated land, with oil palm leading in both cultivated and harvested areas, followed by rubber and padi.

The crop sub-sector generated RM4.03 billion in sales, while livestock contributed RM403.72 million, fisheries RM438.89 million, aquaculture RM251.54 million, and forestry RM256.87 million.

“The agricultural sector in Terengganu recorded a total revenue of RM5.39 billion, reflecting its significant economic impact,“ he added.

The census data will aid in policy-making and development strategies to enhance food security and sector competitiveness.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin, also present at the event, emphasised that an agricultural holding refers to any entity managing agricultural activities, regardless of land size or ownership. - Bernama