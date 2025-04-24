Terengganu to ban vape sales from August 1

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government will ban the sale of electronic cigarette (vape) products at all premises throughout the state starting Aug 1.

State Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Datuk Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah said the decision, made at yesterday’s state executive councillors’ meeting, was a proactive measure to curb the sale and use of vape products, which may have negative health effects on the younger generation.

“Among the agreed decisions is that the state government will maintain its existing policy of not approving a business licence for any premises selling vape products, in line with the by-laws in effect across all local authority areas in Terengganu.

“Business licence conditions will also be refined to ensure the vape sales ban can be fully enforced,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Wan Sukairi stated that any vape business operators who continue selling after the ban takes effect will face strict action under Local Government Act 1976 (Act 171) bylaws, including fines, seizures and court action.

To demonstrate commitment and firmness, the state has also decided not to accept any form of sponsorship from vape manufacturers or distributors for any events involving the state government, he added.

“A three-month grace from May 1 to July 31, 2025 will be provided before full enforcement begins on Aug 1, including actions related to vape business advertisements.

“To support affected vape operators, the state, through the Entrepreneur Development Foundation (YPU), will offer participation in entrepreneurship courses as well as other business opportunities in more sustainable and safer sectors,“ he said.