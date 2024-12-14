SHAH ALAM: The Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) is expected to start issuing offer letters to selected prospective pilgrims for the 1446H/2025M hajj season starting Monday (Dec 16).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said that the letters of offer will be issued to selected prospective pilgrims, after the announcement of the costs, payments and financial assistance for the 2025 hajj.

“Around 12 noon, after the announcement is made, the hajj offer letters will be issued to selected prospective pilgrims for the 2025 season to perform the pilgrimage. They (those selected) can view it via the short message system (SMS) or e-mail,“ he told reporters after the presentation of the TH IPTA Iqra’ contribution to Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Shah Alam, here, today.

In a separate matter, Mohd Na’im addressed the postponement of the Mufti (Federal Territories) Bill 2024, emphasising that the delay would allow for further clarification and engagement on the legislation.

“This postponement does not mean there was no prior engagement. However, this additional time will provide an opportunity for further explanation and enlightenment,“ he explained.

On Dec 12, the media reported that the second reading of the Mufti (Federal Territories) Bill 2024 had been postponed to the next Dewan Rakyat session.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan explained that the postponement was made under Clause 62 of the Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders, following the oral question and answer session.

The bill was tabled for the first reading on July 2. It aims, among other things, to make provisions concerning mufti, and address matters related to Islamic law and doctrine.

The bill outlines the roles and functions of the mufti in assisting and advising the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on matters of Islamic law, establishing procedures for issuing fatwas, offering legal opinions in court, and determining the direction of the Qibla (the direction for prayer).

It also proposes the establishment of several committees, including the Federal Territories Fatwa Committee, the Falak Syarie (Syariah Astronomy) Committee, the Rukyah Hilal (sighting of the new moon) Committee, and the Islamic Religious Teaching Supervision Committee, all to be chaired by the mufti.