TH fully prepared to receive Hajj pilgrims in Madinah

MADINAH: Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) personnel here are fully prepared to receive the first group of prospective Malaysian hajj pilgrims for the 1446H/2025M season, who are scheduled to arrive on April 29.

Director of Madinah operations and Vice Consul for Malaysian hajj affairs, Affandi Abdullah, said that TH will station personnel across various zones, covering financial services, counselling, health, and customer service. A health clinic will be opened at the TH headquarters in Roha Al Madinah to further facilitate the arrival of the pilgrims.

“This is an annual operation, and more than 50 per cent of TH personnel are experienced, so everyone is well-prepared to receive this year’s first group of prospective hajj pilgrims,” he said at a press conference, here, today.

He said that TH is currently awaiting the arrival of approximately 70 hajj personnel from Malaysia in Madinah, including health staff, to begin this season’s hajj operations.

“Despite the challenges faced with last-minute preparations, we are ready to welcome the Duyufurrahman (guest of Allah), and thankfully, all preparations are proceeding smoothly,” he said.

According to him, of the total 632 TH personnel this season, 122 will be responsible for managing the pilgrims in Madinah.

He added that the Malaysian pilgrims will arrive in stages, with the first group expected to land at 7.50 am (local time), at the Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, Madinah, via Malaysia Airlines.

“These prospective hajj pilgrims are expected to stay in Madinah for six days and five nights. During their stay, they will participate in pilgrimage programmes, attend classes, and undergo acclimatisation before departing for Makkah on the seventh day,” he said.

For this hajj season, he said TH has arranged three pilgrim accommodation buildings (BPJH) in Madinah: Anwar Al Madinah Movenpick, Saja Al Madinah, and Emaar Royal Hotel Madinah.

“The first group will be accommodated at the Emaar Royal Hotel Madinah, located 300 metres from the Prophet’s Mosque, which has the capacity to host up to 1,800 pilgrims during peak periods.

Affandi said TH has also set up a counter for registering prepaid SIM cards from STC, a telecommunications operator in Saudi Arabia.

He added that the first flight for prospective Malaysian hajj pilgrims to the Holy Land is scheduled to depart on April 29, with the final flight set for June 1. This year, Wukuf Day, which falls on the 9th day of Zulhijjah, is expected to take place on Thursday, June 5.