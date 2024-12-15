PUTRAJAYA: Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will make her first official visit to Malaysia on Monday (Dec 16) to attend the 7th Malaysia-Thailand Annual Consultation to explore potential areas for further collaboration.

In a statement on Sunday, the Foreign Ministry said the visit, Paetongtarn’s first since assuming office in August this year, at the invitation from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Paetongtarn will be accorded an official welcoming ceremony at Perdana Putra Complex, Putrajaya, followed by a bilateral meeting with Anwar.

“Both leaders will also chair the 7th Malaysia-Thailand Annual Consultation. A Joint Press Statement will be issued following the annual consultation.

“During the 7th AC, the two Prime Ministers are expected to review the progress of bilateral ties and explore potential areas for further collaboration.

Discussions will also include regional and international issues of mutual interest, reflecting the shared commitment to close cooperation as ASEAN partners.

“The visit will mark a significant step in strengthening the longstanding relationship between the two neighbouring countries,” the statement read.

Following the 7th AC, both leaders will witness the exchange of two Memoranda of Understanding (MoU): one on Cooperation in the Field of Culture, Arts and Heritage, and another on the Development of the Rubber Industry and Economic Cooperation.

The Foreign Ministry said the visit is also part of the exchange of visits at the leader’s level this year, following the working visit of Anwar and former Thai Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin to Sungai Golok, Thailand and Rantau Panjang on Aug 3 this year.

Thailand remains a key trading partner for Malaysia, ranking as its sixth largest globally and second largest within ASEAN in 2023, with bilateral trade valued at US$24.83 billion (RM113.16 billion).

For the period between January and October 2024, trade between the two nations reached US$20.75 billion (RM95.50 billion), surpassing the US$20.69 billion (RM94.37 billion) recorded in the same period last year.