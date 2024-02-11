Thai police arrest popular Malaysian singer and five others in drug raid

PETALING JAYA: Thai authorities arrested six Malaysians, including a well-known modern dikir barat singer from Kelantan, for alleged possession of drugs worth RM90,000 in Sungai Golok.

The arrests occurred at a hotel around 6am following a police raid during the Deepavali holiday period, where sources said Thai police acted on information about drug activities.

“After raiding one of the rooms in the hotel, they detained three women and three men, including the singer.

“Further checks discovered the pills and the six, aged 25 to 32, were arrested,“ local sources said.

Investigation revealed that two of the detained suspects had entered Thailand illegally via a jetty along Sungai Golok river.

Sources confirmed that one of the three arrested women was “a popular modern dikir barat singer from Kelantan.”

“The six are being held at the Sungai Golok police station and will be brought to Narathiwat court soon for remand,“ the source added.

Thai authorities have informed their Malaysian counterparts in Kelantan about the arrests. Two additional suspects managed to escape during the operation.