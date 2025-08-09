Thailand-Cambodia peace deal achieved through collective efforts, says PM Anwar

KOTA BHARU: The recent peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia was made possible through the collective efforts of multiple stakeholders, including ASEAN leadership, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He highlighted the crucial role played by Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) Chief Gen Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar.

“The MAF Chief carried out his duties excellently, flying straight to Bangkok, Phnom Penh and the border to discuss with the responsible generals.”

Anwar emphasised that the success was not due to his efforts alone but involved coordinated diplomacy at multiple levels.

“I did my part, the Foreign Minister dealt with the foreign ministers of the countries involved, and the generals spoke to their counterparts.”

He expressed gratitude for the swift resolution, attributing it to divine intervention with “Alhamdulillah.”

The breakthrough also drew praise from US President Donald Trump, who personally thanked Anwar for the diplomatic success.

“Trump called to express his thanks, but I told him (the peace deal) was not my effort alone.”

The ceasefire agreement was finalised last Wednesday, with both Thailand and Cambodia committing to maintain current troop positions.

The deal followed an earlier truce brokered on July 28 after a special meeting chaired by Anwar in Putrajaya.

Tensions had escalated since May 28 following a deadly clash in the disputed Preah Vihear region.

The Extraordinary Meeting of the General Border Committee in Kuala Lumpur solidified the truce, co-chaired by defence officials from both nations. - Bernama