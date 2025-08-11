Thailand pledges full care for Malaysian tourists burnt in Bangkok

BANGKOK: The Thai government has pledged full compensation and medical support for two Malaysian tourists severely burnt in an attack on Ratchadamri Road.

Permanent Secretary of the Tourism and Sports Ministry, Natreeya Taweewong, confirmed the ministry’s commitment to assisting the victims until their safe return.

“The ministry will also provide assistance under the Thai government’s compensation measures, including medical expenses and emotional distress compensation to both victims,” she said.

Medical costs will be reimbursed up to 500,000 baht, while emotional distress compensation is set at 50,000 baht per person.

“This brings the total compensation to a maximum of 550,000 baht per person,” Natreeya added.

Additional aid may be considered based on medical assessments and the victims’ evolving needs.

The ministry is coordinating with relevant agencies to ensure comprehensive medical and psychological care.

Natreeya noted that the victims’ conditions have improved, with one now able to communicate in writing.

Families have requested a transfer to Malaysia, but doctors advise against travel at this stage.

“Therefore, the patients will continue to receive treatment in Thailand for the time being,” she stated.

The victims, Gan Xiao Zhen, 27, and Ong Yik Leong, 26, were attacked with thinner and set alight near a shopping mall last Thursday.

Gan is being treated for second-degree burns covering 36% of her body, while Ong remains in ICU for upper-body burns. - Bernama