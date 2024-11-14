Thailand to finalise cost and design of 2nd Sungai Golok-Rantau Panjang bridge next month

NARATHIWAT: The Thai government is expected to finalise the cost and design of the second twin Muhibbah Bridge across the Sungai Golok-Rantau Panjang on Dec 16.

The Governor of Narathiwat Province, Trakul Thotham, stated that the construction of the bridge, a joint project between the Malaysian and Thai governments, will commence after receiving approval from the authorities.

Both countries are keen to expedite this new bridge project, as it will undoubtedly bring numerous benefits and conveniences to both nations,“ he told reporters during a recent special media visit from Kelantan with the provincial governor.

Earlier reports indicated that the bridge project would commence in April next year.

On October 18, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, while presenting Budget 2025 in the Dewan Rakyat, announced that the construction of the Second Golok River-Rantau Panjang bridge, and Pengkalan Kubor- Tumpat bridge, will cost over RM50 million, funded through an allocation of nearly RM1 billion.