There has been robust domestic investments - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s impressive economic growth is not solely driven by foreign direct investment (FDI) but also by domestic investments, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking at the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (ACCCIM) 78th Annual General Meeting here today, he attributed the strong domestic investment momentum to the growing interest, confidence, and commitment shown by the domestic players.

“Domestic investment has increased phenomenally, so I thank you (the private sector) for that.

“Following that, if there is an impressive domestic investment (momentum), then I should not tax you (private sector) too highly,” Anwar quipped.

He said the private sector, including businesses, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and micro SMEs would be given a special focus in the upcoming Budget 2025.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, is scheduled to table the Budget in Parliament on Friday, Oct 18, 2024.