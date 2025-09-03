Three family members plead not guilty to human trafficking charges in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Three family members have pleaded not guilty to charges of trafficking an Indonesian woman for forced labour at the Sessions Court today.

Cassandra D’Silva Louis, 39, and her parents Celine Clara Lewis, 63, and Louis L. Edward, 66, were charged with jointly trafficking the woman for exploitation.

The alleged offences occurred at a residence in Taman Desa between March 2023 and August 21 this year.

They face charges under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 read with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

This charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment and a fine upon conviction.

Judge Azura Alwi granted each defendant bail of RM12,000 with one surety and ordered them to report monthly to a police station.

The court set October 6 for case mention with Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Habibullah Mohammad Shah prosecuting.

Defence lawyer P N Nagarajan represented all three accused family members in the proceedings. – Bernama